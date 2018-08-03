EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Shares Down 12.7% After Insider Selling

Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) dropped 12.7% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $47.85 and last traded at $51.63. Approximately 15,136,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 478% from the average daily volume of 2,617,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.12.

Specifically, Director Michael S. Wyzga sold 7,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $381,425.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,490.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas D. Carey sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $201,713.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,139.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,948 shares of company stock worth $1,228,412 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on EXACT Sciences from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.22.

The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 15.30 and a quick ratio of 14.86.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. EXACT Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $469,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 110.5% in the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 336,883 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $60,243,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in EXACT Sciences by 12.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

