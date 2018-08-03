EXACT Sciences (EXAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.55% and a negative net margin of 35.24%. The business had revenue of $102.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXACT Sciences traded down $1.57, reaching $50.06, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,287. EXACT Sciences has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.30, a quick ratio of 14.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.39 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.22.

In other news, SVP D Scott Coward sold 2,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $126,178.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $519,095.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,412. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 24.3% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 212,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $2,855,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 110.5% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 641,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 336,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

