Evonik Industries (EVK) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EVK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €37.60 ($44.24) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Societe Generale set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €34.70 ($40.83).

Shares of EVK traded up €0.11 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €32.28 ($37.98). 616,038 shares of the stock were exchanged. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemical quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

