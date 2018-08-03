Evolus (EOLS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a research note released on Thursday. JMP Securities currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

EOLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.13. 403,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,823. Evolus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $448.93 million and a P/E ratio of -74.56.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). research analysts anticipate that Evolus will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristine Romine bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $176,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $18,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

