EVO Payments (EVOP) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. EVO Payments earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 43.9048064261252 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EVOP shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $21.36. 1,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. EVO Payments has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $24.63.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

