Evergy (EVRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) have earned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the six brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Evergy’s rating score has declined by 19.8% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $58.60 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evergy an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ EVRG traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,672. Evergy has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $57.44.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.39 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

