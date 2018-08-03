Everest Re Group (RE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Everest Re’s second-quarter earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also deteriorated year over year mainly on higher expenses. Nonetheless, Everest Re has substantially benefited from its global presence, product diversification, capital adequacy, financial flexibility and traditional risk management capabilities. Strategic endeavors to ramp up growth pave way for long-term improvement. It is divesting underperforming business and strengthening reserves. Banking on a favorable operational performance, the company enjoys disciplined capital management strategy. However, a competitive reinsurance market and exposure to catastrophe events infusing underwriting volatility remain headwinds for Everest Re. Also, shares of Everest Re have underperformed the industry year to date.”

RE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on Everest Re Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $258.88.

Everest Re Group stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.69. 262,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,235. Everest Re Group has a 12-month low of $208.81 and a 12-month high of $270.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates through the U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance segments. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States.

