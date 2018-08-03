Evercore ISI Reiterates “In-Line” Rating for resTORbio (TORC)

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reiterated by research analysts at Evercore ISI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of resTORbio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. resTORbio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Shares of resTORbio traded down $0.48, reaching $13.18, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 3,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. resTORbio has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.20). research analysts forecast that resTORbio will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of resTORbio during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in resTORbio in the first quarter worth $270,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in resTORbio in the second quarter worth $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in resTORbio in the second quarter worth $372,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in resTORbio in the first quarter worth $645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.55% of the company’s stock.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

