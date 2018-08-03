Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1,688.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,550 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,754,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,465,000 after buying an additional 127,787 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after buying an additional 15,274 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.69.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $136.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

