Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Position Trimmed by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Essex Property Trust opened at $234.18 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $214.03 and a 1-year high of $270.04.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $348.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 5.53%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.47%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, insider John F. Burkart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.19, for a total transaction of $607,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.68.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 247 apartment communities comprising more than 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 7 properties in various stages of active development.

