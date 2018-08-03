Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.49. 2,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,420. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, major shareholder Eldridge Industries, Llc acquired 7,785,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $108,998,554.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. Citigroup began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.30.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

