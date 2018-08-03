Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.01), Bloomberg Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.92) earnings per share.

ESPR stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,045. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.29. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $82.68.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,872,964 shares in the company, valued at $121,353,999.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $5,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,872,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,234,586.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 460,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,278,600. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

ESPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $100.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

