Equities Analysts Set Expectations for AFLAC Incorporated’s Q3 2018 Earnings (AFL)

AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) – Investment analysts at Langen Mcalenn upped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of AFLAC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. Langen Mcalenn analyst L. Greenberg now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for AFLAC’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 12.53%. AFLAC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AFL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of AFL opened at $46.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. AFLAC has a 12-month low of $39.58 and a 12-month high of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

In other AFLAC news, insider Eric M. Kirsch sold 66,447 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $2,877,819.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,578,154.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 105.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,061,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,459,000 after buying an additional 26,264,017 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,631,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,215,000 after buying an additional 5,215,905 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 681.1% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 4,891,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,033,000 after buying an additional 4,264,932 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 111.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,070,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,639,000 after buying an additional 3,196,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 98.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,240,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,050,000 after buying an additional 3,103,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

