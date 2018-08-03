Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Interstate Bancsystem Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FIBK)

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2018 EPS estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.01. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FIBK. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Sunday, July 29th. Finally, FIG Partners upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem opened at $43.95 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.12 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.49%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.9% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 55,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 15.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 171.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 87,416 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 42.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 72,228 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 532,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 68,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Randall I. Scott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $263,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $626,833.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,659.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $1,996,912 in the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is presently 55.72%.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

