Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,634 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $152,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,206,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $922,666,000 after acquiring an additional 357,966 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,629,000 after buying an additional 226,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,152,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,699,000 after buying an additional 38,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,500,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 14.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 984,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,506,000 after buying an additional 126,472 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.89. 476,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,539. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $370.79 and a 12-month high of $495.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($2.91). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 18.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price target on Equinix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Equinix from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.76.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.49, for a total transaction of $663,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,062,665.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yau Tat Lee sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.69, for a total value of $2,400,032.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,271.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,426. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 48 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

