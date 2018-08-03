Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in BHP Billiton Limited (BHP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Billiton Limited (NYSE:BHP) by 193.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,494 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,816 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Billiton were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its stake in BHP Billiton by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 14,950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in BHP Billiton by 19.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 334,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after buying an additional 54,525 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter valued at about $542,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in BHP Billiton during the second quarter valued at about $366,000. 3.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Billiton opened at $49.96 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BHP Billiton Limited has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

BHP has been the subject of several research reports. Societe Generale raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank raised BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.90 to $46.80 in a research note on Sunday, April 15th. Barclays raised BHP Billiton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

BHP Billiton Company Profile

BHP Billiton Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

