Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in TIM Participacoes SA (TSU)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,916 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,901 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TIM Participacoes were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 242.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,397 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in TIM Participacoes by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TIM Participacoes during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. 14.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIM Participacoes opened at $16.61 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. TIM Participacoes SA has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. analysts expect that TIM Participacoes SA will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This is a positive change from TIM Participacoes’s previous special dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. TIM Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TSU shares. Barclays raised their target price on TIM Participacoes from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM Participacoes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of TIM Participacoes in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TIM Participacoes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.90.

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, and multimedia messaging services; and insurance services.

