EPR Properties (EPR) Receives $68.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

EPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.25 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.10. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.49. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 8.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.17 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 18 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 86.06%.

In related news, VP Tonya L. Mater sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.8 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

