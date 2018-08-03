EOG Resources (EOG) Shares Gap Down to $125.93

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $129.11, but opened at $125.93. EOG Resources shares last traded at $122.41, with a volume of 4117035 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Stephens set a $122.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $147.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.91.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total transaction of $158,948.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,801,167.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald F. Textor sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.88, for a total value of $229,048.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,532,157.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,203 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,714 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 50,251 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $750,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,530,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 13,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,257,000. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.