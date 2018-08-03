Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) CEO Aj Teague Acquires 3,390 Shares

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) CEO Aj Teague acquired 3,390 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,616,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,662,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. The company had a trading volume of 71,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,912. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.