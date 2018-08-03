Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Products Partners boasts of an extensive network of pipeline that spreads across 49,000 miles. Importantly, the pipeline network is connected to every major U.S. shale play and provides services to producers and users of commodities by transporting gas, liquids and refined products. Almost 80% of the Enterprise Products’ pipeline contracts with shippers have been extended for 15 to 20 years, which should help the partnership generate steady cashflow for unit holders. Moreover, the partnership is expanding its midstream operations to capitalize the growing feedstock demand by petrochemical plants both in the domestic and international markets. Enterprise Products’ ownership interests in several NGL fractionation facilities make the partnership well positioned to capitalize this business trend. However, the partnership’s significant debt load is a serious concern. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities set a $27.00 price objective on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $33.00 price target on Enterprise Products Partners and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.40.

EPD stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. 134,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,912. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.30%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,937.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,616,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,662,969.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 46,766.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 150.3% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

