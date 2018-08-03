Entegris Inc (ENTG) Stake Increased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 930,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,433 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.66% of Entegris worth $31,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 37.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 24,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $900,009.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.79. Entegris Inc has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.52 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

