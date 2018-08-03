EnLink Midstream Partners (ENLK) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $17.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of EnLink Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.71.

Get EnLink Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of ENLK traded down $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,087,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. EnLink Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 592.67 and a beta of 2.27.

EnLink Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream Partners had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that EnLink Midstream Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 27th. EnLink Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

In other EnLink Midstream Partners news, CAO Susan J. Mcaden sold 14,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $243,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,388.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENLK. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners by 1,534.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 285,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 267,990 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream Partners Company Profile

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Crude and Condensate, and Corporate segments. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.