Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) Raised to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $25.00 price objective on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered Energy Transfer Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 target price on Energy Transfer Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energy Transfer Partners from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Energy Transfer Partners traded down $0.50, reaching $23.68, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,832,474. Energy Transfer Partners has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Energy Transfer Partners had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Partners will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth about $115,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth about $144,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Partners by 72.6% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 9,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Partners during the first quarter worth about $162,000. 62.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Partners Company Profile

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P. engages in the natural gas midstream, and intrastate transportation and storage businesses in the United States. The company's Intrastate Transportation and Storage segment transports natural gas from various natural gas producing areas through connections with other pipeline systems, as well as through its ET Fuel System and HPL System.

