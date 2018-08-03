Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 356,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,724,297 shares.The stock last traded at $18.82 and had previously closed at $18.67.
ETE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.
The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.83%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETE. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 890,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 693,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,058,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 474,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile
Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.
