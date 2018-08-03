Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (ETE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 356,005 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 2,724,297 shares.The stock last traded at $18.82 and had previously closed at $18.67.

ETE has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit (NYSE:ETE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETE. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 890,532 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 693,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,058,348 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 474,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Equity LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines.

