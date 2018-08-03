Energy Fuels (UUUU) Trading 15.8% Higher

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) traded up 15.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 2,929,334 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 393% from the average session volume of 594,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 million.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 20,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,776 shares of company stock worth $488,017.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,241,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 1,775.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 2,184,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,818 shares during the period.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of uranium in the United States. It operates in two segments, Conventional Uranium and ISR Uranium. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

