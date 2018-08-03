Energous (WATT) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $12.02, but opened at $12.51. Energous shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 30787 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WATT. BidaskClub upgraded Energous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Energous in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Energous from $48.50 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

In related news, EVP Cesar Johnston sold 8,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total value of $136,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,221.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Gaulding sold 4,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $65,945.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,306.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,325 shares of company stock valued at $530,581. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 534.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 110,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 93,233 shares during the last quarter. Marble Arch Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $754,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the second quarter worth approximately $458,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after buying an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $344.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. Energous had a negative return on equity of 201.72% and a negative net margin of 9,750.39%. The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. research analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energous Corporation engages in the development of a wire-free charging system. It develops WattUp that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices, providing power at a distance and enables charging with mobility under software control.

