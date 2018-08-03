Energizer (ENR) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.34.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Energizer from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Energizer in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.30.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.43. Energizer has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Energizer had a return on equity of 359.49% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

In related news, VP Mark Stephen Lavigne sold 12,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $812,458.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,401.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory T. Kinder sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,532,609 in the last quarter. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid products.

