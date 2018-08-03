Enel (ENEL) PT Set at €5.25 by Goldman Sachs Group

Enel (BIT:ENEL) has been assigned a €5.25 ($6.18) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.75 ($6.76) target price on shares of Enel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €5.73 ($6.75).

Shares of ENEL opened at €4.93 ($5.80) on Wednesday. Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

