Enel Americas SA (ENIA) Short Interest Down 40.5% in July

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,326,022 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the June 29th total of 2,228,429 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 860,254 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ENIA opened at $8.49 on Friday. Enel Americas has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $12.11.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Enel Americas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel Americas presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENIA. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Americas in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,489,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,517,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,798,000 after acquiring an additional 856,646 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 781,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 294,615 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,710,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,981,000 after acquiring an additional 292,473 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 452,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,254,000 after acquiring an additional 170,828 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

