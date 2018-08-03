Encana (ECA) Given a $17.00 Price Target by TD Securities Analysts

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) received a $17.00 target price from stock analysts at TD Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Encana from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Encana from $17.25 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Encana from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “$12.96” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Encana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.93.

Shares of NYSE ECA opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Encana has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Encana had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. equities analysts anticipate that Encana will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Encana in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Encana in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Encana in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Encana in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northern British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

