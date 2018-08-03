Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael H. Train sold 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $1,726,902.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,691,393.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 price target on Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.06.

EMR opened at $71.28 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $57.47 and a twelve month high of $74.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

