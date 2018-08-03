Emerge Energy Services (EMES) PT Lowered to $9.00

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Emerge Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Emerge Energy Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Emerge Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Emerge Energy Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen set a $8.00 price objective on Emerge Energy Services and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Emerge Energy Services traded down $0.09, reaching $6.45, on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 721,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,766. Emerge Energy Services has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.19 million, a PE ratio of -54.50 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). Emerge Energy Services had a return on equity of 44.28% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $101.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Emerge Energy Services will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Emerge Energy Services by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,585 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Emerge Energy Services by 156.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,134,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

