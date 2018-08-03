Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Stake in EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 201,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.26% of EVO Payments at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,431,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EVO Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments opened at $21.64 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

In other EVO Payments news, Director Gregory S. Pope bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVOP shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

EVO Payments Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

