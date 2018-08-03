Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 25,813 Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (RRGB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 25,813 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $5,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $9,916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 230.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Guy J. Constant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.52 per share, for a total transaction of $247,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers opened at $37.02 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.24.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.07). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $421.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RRGB shares. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.90.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states.

