Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.56.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.44 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 26.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Emerald Expositions Events will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $135,406.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $470,393 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 34.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.