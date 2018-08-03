Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.
Emerald Expositions Events stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Emerald Expositions Events has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $24.56.
In related news, SVP David Gosling sold 13,906 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $292,026.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lori Jenks sold 6,667 shares of Emerald Expositions Events stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $135,406.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,589 shares of company stock worth $470,393 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Emerald Expositions Events by 34.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Emerald Expositions Events during the first quarter worth about $374,000. 34.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Emerald Expositions Events Company Profile
Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.
