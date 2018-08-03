Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Has $10.89 Million Position in Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA trimmed its position in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 160,747 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned about 0.61% of Installed Building Products worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 70,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,599,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $958,000. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total value of $2,264,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vikas Verma bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.25 per share, with a total value of $428,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 240,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,752,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,566,592. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBP opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Installed Building Products Inc has a 1 year low of $51.30 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $332.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.90.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

