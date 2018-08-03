Emerald Advisers Inc. PA Acquires New Stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,074,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,871 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 216,453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $4,444,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $3,572,000. Institutional investors own 25.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas Arthur Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $112,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $399,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,924,816 shares of company stock valued at $455,073,323 in the last 90 days.

SAIL opened at $25.48 on Friday. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $12.82 and a 12-month high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.