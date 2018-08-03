Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Stock

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.6% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,535,840 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,693,927,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,858,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,173,185,000 after purchasing an additional 97,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,793,557 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,097,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,518,838 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,776,236,000 after purchasing an additional 105,161 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,506,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,761,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,000.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,933.51.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,574.33, for a total transaction of $2,717,293.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,052,024.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,578.02, for a total transaction of $686,438.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,952.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $14,395,166. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com opened at $1,834.33 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.08, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $931.75 and a 12-month high of $1,880.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. The business had revenue of $52.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.37 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.