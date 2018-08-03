Ellington Financial LLC Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (EFC)

Ellington Financial LLC (NYSE:EFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.0% per year over the last three years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 117.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.6%.

Shares of Ellington Financial traded down $0.04, hitting $16.34, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 23,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,233. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $497.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.36. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 40.17% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $28.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.41 million. equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Vranos acquired 79,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,263,154.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Penn acquired 23,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $376,745.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,467.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,483 shares of company stock worth $1,732,878. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

EFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

