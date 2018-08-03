Elizebeth R. Varet Sells 2,000 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (AME) Stock

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $153,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,757,679.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AMETEK traded down $0.50, hitting $76.26, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 19,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,864. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.77 and a twelve month high of $79.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.46%.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMETEK from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

