Electro Scientific Industries (ESIO) Announces Earnings Results

Electro Scientific Industries (NASDAQ:ESIO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.11, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Electro Scientific Industries had a return on equity of 52.51% and a net margin of 35.60%. The company had revenue of $110.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Electro Scientific Industries’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. Electro Scientific Industries updated its Q2 guidance to $0.52-0.62 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESIO traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.30. 55,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,536. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electro Scientific Industries has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,023,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 5.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electro Scientific Industries during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Electro Scientific Industries by 35.4% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 41,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ESIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Electro Scientific Industries from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

