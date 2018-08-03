Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $43.70. 1,363,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 776,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4,410.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,545.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,529.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,616 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 628,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 712,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.