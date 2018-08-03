Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Trading 5.6% Higher

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) traded up 5.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.10 and last traded at $43.70. 1,363,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 776,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.94.
The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4,410.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.
In other Eldorado Resorts news, CFO Thomas Reeg purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.03 per share, for a total transaction of $64,545.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,270,529.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roger P. Wagner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,612 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,616 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 628,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,575,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 810,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 712,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Resorts Company Profile
Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.
