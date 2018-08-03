El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70.
NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 406,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,705. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About El Pollo LoCo
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.
