El Pollo LoCo (LOCO) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.68-0.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.70.

NASDAQ LOCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 406,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,705. The stock has a market cap of $440.45 million, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.35. El Pollo LoCo has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. El Pollo LoCo had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. El Pollo LoCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LOCO shares. ValuEngine lowered El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised El Pollo LoCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of El Pollo LoCo in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered El Pollo LoCo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

About El Pollo LoCo

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of July 2, 2018, it had approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

