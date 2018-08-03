El Paso Electric (EE) Announces Earnings Results

El Paso Electric (NYSE:EE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. El Paso Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $236.80 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

Shares of El Paso Electric traded down $0.20, hitting $61.70, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 175,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,439. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. El Paso Electric has a fifty-two week low of $48.05 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. El Paso Electric’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

EE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Williams Capital lowered El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded El Paso Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of El Paso Electric in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

About El Paso Electric

El Paso Electric Company, a public utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in west Texas and southern New Mexico. It generates electricity through nuclear fuel, natural gas, and coal, as well as solar photovoltaic panels and wind turbines with a generating capability of approximately 2,082 megawatts.

