Edwards Lifesciences (EW) PT Raised to $118.00 at Citigroup

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.95.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.65. The stock had a trading volume of 31,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $100.20 and a 1 year high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.84, for a total value of $542,792.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,388 shares in the company, valued at $12,625,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $1,368,112.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,472.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,549 shares of company stock worth $31,755,017. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

