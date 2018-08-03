Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) Insider Sells $246,240.15 in Stock

Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $246,240.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,066 shares in the company, valued at $37,796,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Katrine Bosley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 2nd, Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $302,404.57.

On Friday, June 1st, Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $312,904.15.

Editas Medicine traded down $0.78, reaching $28.71, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 19,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,085. Editas Medicine Inc has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.15. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 707.98%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 473.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EDIT. BidaskClub raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

