Eclipse Resources (ECR) Trading Up 5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eclipse Resources Corp (NYSE:ECR)’s share price was up 5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 1,003,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,016,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The energy producer reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Eclipse Resources had a negative net margin of 5.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%.

Get Eclipse Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ECR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eclipse Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 28.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,239,301 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after buying an additional 716,264 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eclipse Resources during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 18.5% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,199,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 499,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,098,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after buying an additional 437,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eclipse Resources by 552.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,718 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 169,932 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $486.37 million, a PE ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Eclipse Resources Company Profile

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.