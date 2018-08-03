Eclipse Resources (ECR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Eclipse Resources (NYSE:ECR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Eclipse Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.53 million.

Eclipse Resources traded down $0.05, reaching $1.62, on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,866,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $480.33 million, a P/E ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 2.89. Eclipse Resources has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $2.79.

ECR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eclipse Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Eclipse Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eclipse Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.47.

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio.

