Echelon (ELON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.57), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Echelon had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.

Shares of Echelon traded up $0.01, hitting $8.42, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,061. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.96. Echelon has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.92.

Get Echelon alerts:

Echelon Company Profile

Echelon Corporation develops, markets, and sells embedded components, modules, edge servers, and software. The company offers chips, gateways, and design and management software under the LONWORKS and IzoT brands. It also provides a range of control networking solutions under the LumInsight and Lumewave by Echelon brands that consist of wired and wireless control nodes; smart gateways for interconnecting the control nodes; and a software-based Central Management System, which is used for startup, commissioning, management, and monitoring of the lighting network.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.