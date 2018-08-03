Echelon (ELON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Echelon (NASDAQ:ELON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.57), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter. Echelon had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a negative net margin of 15.15%.
Shares of Echelon traded up $0.01, hitting $8.42, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,061. The company has a market cap of $38.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of -0.96. Echelon has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $8.92.
Echelon Company Profile
Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.